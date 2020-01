In a post-WWE Backstage video, Becky Lynch teased that she has unfinished business with Stephanie McMahon:

“Yes I do, I would love to have that match, I would love to have it. Stephanie, where are ya at? I keep calling for it. Just keep no-selling it. No-selling son of a gun, Stephanie.”

There were rumors last year that Becky would have a match with Stephanie sometime after the Wrestlemania 35 PPV.