Becky Lynch Discusses Retirement Plans And WWE Future

Top WWE star Becky Lynch appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss various topics, including her thoughts on an eventual retirement plan.

Lynch said, “No. Because I think I’ll always be involved in some capacity, you know? In some way. And so yeah, I don’t I don’t think I need to be worrying about the retirement road.”

On her era getting older:

“I will say there’s going to be — you know, this has been an age. This has been a great [era] like, when I think of the talent that we have right now, you know? The Seth Rollins, the Sami Zayns, the Sheamus, the Finn Balors, the Charlottes, the Bay[leys]. We’re all going to be aging out at some point around the same time. And then there’s going to be a whole new era, whole new new run of people. But it it’s probably not that far off. Like, we are all closer to the end than we are at the beginning. There’s gonna be a lot of us eventually. So maybe we should all just shut up and appreciate me while we have me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)