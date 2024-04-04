Becky Lynch Discusses The Writing Process Of Her Memoir, Visiting The White House

WWE star Becky Lynch recently appeared on an episode of Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez, where she talked about a number of topics including the writing process of her memoir.

Lynch said, “The thing with wrestling is like you think of a promo, you have to write a promo, or you have to have a match, but we’re going live in like two hours. So you’ve got to have something, something has to come out of your mouth, so I love that pressure because you’re sitting there going ‘what do I do? What do I want to say here?’ and you’re like ‘well I’ve got to go out there so I have to write something.’”

On her visit to the White House last month:

“They gave me a little glass but I didn’t take it. I did leave something there, I left my book on the bookshelf in the library. But it was so cool, it was very cool like walking around the place thinking of all the history that has happened in there. It was really fascinating, real fascinating place to be.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments in the video below.