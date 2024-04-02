Becky Lynch Looks Back On Her Struggles With Eating Disorders

WWE star Becky Lynch recently appeared on an episode of Lewis Howes’ The School of Greatness podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including her mental struggles with eating disorders in the past.

Lynch said, “I was dying on the inside. I had no energy, my moods were all over the place, I was learing at cookbooks of what I was going to eat when this diet finished. Ultimately, I ended up not being about to make it past 10 years of this diet. There was two more weeks until the competition, and the guy who was training me suggested a cheat meal. That was it then; I just went completely off the rails.”

On those issues leading into deeper problems:

“I couldn’t maintain it because I was so hungry, I loved eating so much, and so then I became bulimic and all of these other things. And it was really just going from being somebody who cared about about their mind, who thought their mind was powerful, to just thinking that I was a set of abs and a pair of arms. And that was where I put my focus and [it] took a long time to shake that.”

