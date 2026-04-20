Becky Lynch Names One Of Her Favorite Matches Ever

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch recently appeared on the show “Insight with Chris Van Vliet.”

During the episode, she discussed several topics, including her Steel Cage match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, which she mentioned is one of her all-time favorite matches.

Lynch said, “That was awesome. That cage match was one of my favorite matches. Trish Stratus, I mean, I’m the greatest female wrestler of all time, it’s not just me saying it, other people are saying it. Sports Illustrated says it, The Bleacher Report says it. But, you know, she is always going to be in that list of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, and she’s out there taking superplexes off the top of a cage! Good on you. I’m like, you got kids, two of them. She’s dedicated, man. She loves this, and she wanted to put her all into it.”

On using Molly Holly’s move:

“Can still bust out that Molly Go Round. I’ve hit it a couple of times. She’s let me know it needs improvement. I don’t do it like she does. I’m not really a high flyer. As Mick [Foley] said, can’t jump high, but I can jump off of high things.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)