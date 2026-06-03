Kaitlyn Says She’s Open To A Wrestling Comeback After Years Away

Could former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn be considering a return to professional wrestling?

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the former WWE star opened up about the possibility of stepping back into the ring and explained why she now feels more prepared for a comeback than at any other point since leaving the company.

“Yeah, so it’s interesting. You know, I’m 39. I’ll be 40 in a few months, and I’m at the top of my game.

I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. My body feels great. I’m more confident in who I am and my voice than ever before, right?

So I’m open to it. It’s not like, ‘Okay, this is my number one goal, to get back in the WWE ring,’ but I think that it would make sense.

And I’m going to tell you guys about this project that I have, this new thing that I’m launching, and it kind of makes sense with where I’m going in business.

So I’m open to it.”

While Kaitlyn has occasionally been asked about a possible return throughout the years, she admitted there was previously a personal hurdle that prevented her from fully embracing the idea.

“In the past, to be honest, when I would be asked in interviews, ‘Would you ever go back? Do you want to make a comeback?’ I would be like, ‘You know, maybe.’

But there was always this trepidation internally because I felt like I hadn’t truly processed my WWE experience emotionally and mentally. I think there was this maturation that needed to happen within myself because when I was there, again, I was brand new.”

Kaitlyn reflected on her rapid rise in WWE, noting that she entered the spotlight with very little experience and often felt overwhelmed by the pressure that came with performing on television.

“I debuted without ever having wrestled before, so I was just like a deer in the headlights constantly. I felt like I was barely hanging on anytime that I was on television or had a big match.”

Now approaching 40, Kaitlyn believes she has a much deeper appreciation for the wrestling business and feels significantly more equipped to succeed than she did during her original WWE run.

“Now, I’m such an evolved person versus who I was then, and I just have such a deeper understanding of what pro wrestling is, the artistry of it, and the connection with the fans.

So I think it would make a lot of sense, and I feel like I would do great.”

Although she acknowledged that she has not wrestled in quite some time, Kaitlyn remains confident that many of the skills she developed during her career would return quickly.

“I haven’t been in the ring in a while, but some of that stuff comes back pretty easy. And I’m also just smarter with how I would wrestle and who I would be on the show.”

Kaitlyn last made several special appearances for WWE in recent years, including competing in the Mae Young Classic and the Women’s Royal Rumble. While no return has been announced, her latest comments suggest she is more open than ever to the possibility of stepping back into the squared circle should the right opportunity present itself.