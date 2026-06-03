Bronson Reed Involved In Car Accident

WWE star Bronson Reed revealed this week that he was involved in a car accident while continuing his recovery away from WWE television.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Reed shared details of the incident and confirmed that, despite the frightening situation, everyone involved escaped unharmed. The former NXT North American Champion also used the opportunity to urge drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

“Just had a rear collision,” he wrote. “Thankfully, everyone is okay.”

Reed then delivered a direct message regarding distracted driving.

“But people stop driving on your damn phones, pay attention,” he added. “People have kids in their cars.”

Fortunately, Reed indicated that no injuries were sustained in the accident, with all parties involved reported to be safe following the collision.

The incident comes as Reed continues rehabbing a torn biceps injury that has sidelined him since February. The injury occurred during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on an episode of Monday Night Raw, forcing the powerhouse out of action indefinitely.

Although he has been absent from WWE programming, Reed has remained engaged with fans throughout his recovery journey by regularly posting updates on social media.

Most recently, he sparked considerable discussion online after sharing a photo showcasing a noticeably slimmer physique. Reed paired the image with the caption, “break the internet,” prompting widespread reaction from fans speculating about his progress and what his eventual WWE return could look like.

For now, Reed appears to be recovering well both from his injury and from this latest scare on the road, with no injuries reported from the accident.