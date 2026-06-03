Former AEW Star Fires Apparent Shot At CM Punk Over Viral Physique Photos

Recent photos and video clips showing a noticeably more muscular CM Punk during his hiatus from WWE television following WrestleMania 42 have generated significant discussion across social media.

Among those weighing in was former AEW star Ryan Nemeth, who appeared to reference Punk in a pointed post on Twitter/X.

“I love that straight edge guys are like NOTHING! IS! EVER! GOING! IN! MY! BODY! EVER! except PEDs which I will be putting in my body actually very often now because I do steroids, but of course that does not break my sacred vow. I am more disciplined than you :)”

I love that straight edge guys are like NOTHING! IS! EVER! GOING! IN! MY! BODY! EVER! except PEDs which I will be putting in my body actually very often now because I do steroids, but of course that does not break my sacred vow. I am more disciplined than you :) — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) June 3, 2026

While Nemeth did not mention Punk by name, many fans quickly connected the post to the recent online conversation surrounding Punk’s physical transformation.

The latest social media jab comes against the backdrop of a well-documented history between the two men dating back to their time in AEW.

In February 2025, reports surfaced that Nemeth had filed a lawsuit against AEW, AEW President AEW CEO Tony Khan, and CM Punk. The lawsuit reportedly included claims of assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage.

Tensions between Nemeth and Punk had become public well before the legal action. One of the more notable incidents occurred in 2023, when Nemeth posted a message on social media describing Punk as “literally the softest man alive.”

According to reports that emerged afterward, Nemeth was sent home shortly after arriving at the August 12, 2023 edition of AEW Collision in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was later reported that Punk viewed Nemeth’s earlier comments as evidence of a willingness to create unnecessary backstage friction within the company.

As discussion surrounding Punk’s appearance continues online, Nemeth’s latest remarks have only added another layer to the long-running animosity between the former AEW colleagues.

At this time, CM Punk has not publicly responded to Nemeth’s comments.