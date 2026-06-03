Asuka Introduces New Puppy And Explains Unique Name Choice

WWE star Asuka has officially introduced fans to the newest addition to her family, sharing details about her new puppy during a recent episode of her popular YouTube channel, KanaChanTV.

The former WWE Women’s Champion unveiled her five-month-old Toy Poodle and explained the unusual inspiration behind his memorable name: Big Body Boss.

During the June 2 episode, Asuka revealed that the name came to her the first time she saw a photo of the puppy. She was immediately struck by the contrast between his small face and what appeared to be a much larger body.

According to Asuka, her first thought was simply “Big Body,” which eventually evolved into the full name Big Body Boss.

While that is his official name, she admitted that she often uses several nicknames, including Big Boss, Big Body, and BB. She also joked that she occasionally catches herself accidentally calling him “Big Daddy.”

Asuka went on to describe the puppy as highly energetic and noted that his bite has been getting stronger as he continues to grow. However, one trait has surprised her since bringing him home.

Despite living with her for roughly a week before the video was recorded, the puppy had yet to bark even once.

“I’ve never heard him say ‘woof,’” she said.

The WWE star also shared some insight into his current habits. His favorite item is reportedly a sock carrying the scent of his siblings, which was given to Asuka when she adopted him. The familiar scent appears to provide comfort as he adjusts to his new home.

Like many young puppies, Big Body Boss is still working through potty training. Asuka explained that he has had approximately seven accidents in around 40 attempts so far. She also noted that he seems to respond better when placed in a crate rather than a cage.

The video quickly attracted attention from fans, surpassing 45,000 views within its first day online. Asuka’s KanaChanTV channel currently boasts more than 634,000 subscribers and regularly features a mix of personal updates, lifestyle content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life outside the wrestling ring.

With Big Body Boss now making his debut, fans can likely expect plenty more appearances from Asuka’s new canine companion in future videos.