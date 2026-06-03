Logan Paul Admits He Owes CM Punk An Apology Following Injury

Logan Paul has gained a newfound appreciation for just how severe a torn triceps injury can be, and it has led him to admit that he owes CM Punk an apology.

Speaking on the June 3 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE star opened up about the devastating injury he recently suffered and reflected on comments he previously made about Punk after the former WWE Champion dealt with a similar setback.

“When CM Punk tore his tricep I just thought he was a major pssy,” Paul said. “I cut a promo about it. I’m like, you tore your little tricep. I remember thinking the dude tore his tricep, how was he out for six months? How bad could it be? It’s a fcking tricep. It’s horrible.”

Paul revealed that he tore his triceps completely off the bone during a recent episode of WWE Raw. The injury was particularly severe, as a fragment of bone detached along with the tendon. At the time of the podcast recording, he was six days removed from surgery.

The social media star detailed exactly how the injury occurred during a tag team match.

“A nearly 300-pound Dawkins comes flying over the ropes. He lands on me. My arm is flexed and trying to catch him landing on the ground, and too much weight, too much tension. I could feel the tendon snap off the elbow. It came from the bottom of the tricep. It detached here and in the shoulder. I’ve been injured so many times, I knew immediately.”

Despite the injury, Paul remained in the match and informed his tag team partner, Austin Theory, of what had happened while the bout was still ongoing.

“I said, ‘I tore my tricep.’ And he looks at me, we’re still working, and he looks at me, he’s like, ‘Are you f*cking serious?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’”

Following the match, Paul found himself in another tense moment when Bron Breakker attempted to raise his arm in celebration.

“I go, ‘I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm.’ And he takes a second. I’m like, ‘Please careful, careful.’ And then he slowly raises it up and it was fine, but in that moment I was like, ‘Bro, my partner’s about to rip my fcking arm.’ It was the last move that I was a part of in the match. The last fcking thing. I hit this move right, I’m going home.”

Beyond the physical pain, Paul admitted the injury has been mentally challenging. Known for his upbeat personality and relentless work ethic, he acknowledged that the recovery process has left him struggling emotionally.

“I’m gonna be honest with you guys, that and many other little things about this injury has put me in a pretty mentally stuck spot. It’s depressing, bro. I just don’t know how else to say it. And I’m not the depression guy. You guys know I’m pretty gung-ho and happy about life. Every day is a little better, but I’m struggling. I’ll be honest with you.”

One of the biggest frustrations for Paul is the momentum he believes he and Austin Theory were building as a team before the injury brought everything to a halt.

“I felt like me and Austin had so much momentum and we were about to go on a generational tag team run. I’m in the best shape of my life ever. My whole business is firing on all cylinders. Everything is just firing. And then I’m just thrown this curveball during the last move of this match, and now the next six months of my life look drastically different, and I cannot see the silver lining yet.”

Paul also shared that he gave himself a short period to process the setback before fully committing to rehabilitation.

“I need 7 to 14 days to be a sad, miserable complainer, and then I’m going to get on my horse and kick this recovery. We’re on day six out of surgery.”

Thankfully, he says his outlook is beginning to improve as he focuses on what remains positive.

“When people ask me how I’m doing, at least now my response is, ‘I’m okay. I’m alive. Let’s start there.’ Basically the rest of my body’s healthy. I’m good. All things considered, God willing, it’s going to be okay.”

As for his eventual return to WWE, Paul remains as confident as ever that he will come back stronger than before.

“I know my return to the WWE will be glorious, like actually glorious. And I’m going to come back bigger and stronger than ever before and hopefully go on that generational run and become the superstar that I know I can be.”

While there is currently no official timetable for Paul’s in-ring return beyond his expected lengthy recovery, the former United States Champion appears determined to make the most of the rehabilitation process and resume his WWE career at full strength.