Becky Lynch On Ronda Rousey: “I Mean This With Respect But She Couldn’t Wrestle”

Becky Lynch was asked about Ronda Rousey in her interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Rousey has been extremely critical of her time with WWE, specifically Vince McMahon.

Critics of Rousey have claimed that she was not a good wrestler, which is one of the reasons fans turned against her. Lynch acknowledged that Rousey was never a good wrestler, but she also believes she was mistreated following her first match with the company at WrestleMania 34.

Lynch said, “I don’t think anybody was trying to make anybody fail. Nobody’s trying to make anybody fail. I think when you love this, you look to try and make it better. How can I make this better? She was coming from a different industry. She was a star. She should have been handled differently in terms of I think she had such a great first outing that everybody thought she can wrestle. I mean this with respect but she couldn’t wrestle. What we do isn’t something that you can have one good match and then okay yeah I’m off to the races. It’s a craft and you have to learn your craft and you have to be diligent about learning your craft. Everybody treated Ronda like she already knew it because when she first came in she was good in that first bout but she was also working with Kurt Angle. She was working with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, It was a well-rehearsed match because everybody wanted her to succeed. It was like okay she can do this, off to the races. That was mishandling her because she was a star in her own right and she did so much for MMA. In terms of that in booking, that wasn’t done well.”

Lynch also stated that Rousey discovered something she enjoyed, but she never sought to pursue it from a young age.

You can check out her complete appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)