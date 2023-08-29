Becky Lynch Pays Tribute To Bray Wyatt After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air (Video)

It was an emotional night on WWE RAW this week as the company continued to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Becky Lynch was visibly moved following her match with Zoey Stark. As the show came to a close, the camera focused on Lynch, who was sobbing while holding up a Wyatt armband. Lynch and Seth Rollins were Wyatt’s close friends, and after the show, Lynch shared a story about one of the times Bray assisted her.

Lynch stated that when she first joined the main roster and had her first tables match after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship, she had no idea how to pull out and set up a table. Lynch stated that Wyatt approached her and asked if she knew how to set up a table. Lynch remembered Wyatt carrying her out to the ring and showing her how to set up a table.

Lynch stated that she sent two doves crashing through the table on this week’s show, and that “this one is for Windham.”

You can check out footage of her post-RAW comments below: