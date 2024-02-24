Becky Lynch Reflects On Headlining WWE WrestleMania 35 With Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail on a number of topics including headlining WrestleMania 35 with 14-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Lynch said, “I suppose at the end of the day, I was still able to get the win the main event of WrestleMania, be the first ever woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamouring for? Yes it was. Everyone wanted that singles match, and I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen and it wasn’t. That’s OK too. I think you can’t force things when they’re not there and I think we see that with what’s currently going on with the product.”