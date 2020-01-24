Becky Lynch Releases Statement Regarding Recent Comments

Becky Lynch issued a statement on Twitter regarding comments she made during WWE Backstage earlier this week. During her appearance, Lynch talked about eliminating the term “women” from WWE terminology. Lynch clarified her comments with the following:

“My comment about removing the word ‘women’ from the conversation wasn’t about renaming the division, it was about beginning to rethink it.

I wasn’t advocating for any changes in title names or anything else (like I’d have the power) – but simply an equal volume of opportunities that are based on skill, and not gender.

The term ‘women’ can limit openings because phrases like, ‘there’s already a women’s match on the show’ is still in wrestling’s historical DNA.

We’re all just Superstars who want our shots and places on the shows if we earn and deserve them.

I’d simply love us to get to a place where there’s three ‘women’s matches’ on PPV, or ten… or none if it so happens we’re not serving the audience.”