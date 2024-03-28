Becky Lynch Reveals Her WWE Contract Is Set To Expire In 2 Months

Becky Lynch will face Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in one of the big title matches at WrestleMania 40, but if she does not sign a new contract, she may leave WWE.

Lynch revealed during her interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that she is in the final two months of her WWE contract. When asked if there were any talks about a renewal, she replied, “Nobody’s said nothing to me.”

Lynch said “We’ll see” when asked if she wanted to sign a new contract. She also did not rule out going elsewhere because Helwani asked if it was “WWE or bust,” to which she replied, “I just don’t know.” When asked if this would be her last WrestleMania, she replied, “I doubt that.”

Lynch stated that she is confident “about my ability and my worth” and is not concerned about the fact that there are only two months left without a new contract in place.

