Several Updates For WWE Backlash: St. Louis Go-Home Episode Of WWE Raw (5/5/2025)

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with his usual day-before video announcements for the coming week’s episode.

This afternoon, Pearce confirmed the following additions to the lineup for the May 5 show on Netflix:

* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

* Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyria

* Adam Pearce returns as Raw G.M.

* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman with message for WWE Universe

Previously announced for the 5/5 episode:

* Rusev vs. Otis

* Penta vs. JD McDonagh



WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on Netflix on Monday night, May 5, 2025, from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.