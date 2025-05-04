Several Updates For WWE Backlash: St. Louis Go-Home Episode Of WWE Raw (5/5/2025)

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with his usual day-before video announcements for the coming week’s episode.
This afternoon, Pearce confirmed the following additions to the lineup for the May 5 show on Netflix:
* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
* Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyria
* Adam Pearce returns as Raw G.M.
* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman with message for WWE Universe
Previously announced for the 5/5 episode:
* Rusev vs. Otis
* Penta vs. JD McDonagh
WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on Netflix on Monday night, May 5, 2025, from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
