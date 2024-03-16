Becky Lynch Reveals She Will Be Visiting White House On St. Patrick’s Day

“The Man” is headed to Washington, D.C.

Becky Lynch spoke with Angela Barbuti of the New York Post on Saturday and revealed that she will be visiting the White House for St. Patrick’s Day.

“I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure,” Lynch revealed. “It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there.”

Lynch is scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” as one of the featured bouts at the two-night WrestleMania XL premium live event from Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and April 7.

Next week, Lynch is scheduled for a Last Woman Standing match against Nia Jax on WWE Monday Night Raw.