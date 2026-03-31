Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Becky Lynch Says Door Is Always Open For Mercedes Mone In WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone | AEW

Top WWE star Becky Lynch appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss various topics, including Charlotte Flair naming the Four Horsewomen as her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling.

Lynch said, “I honestly can’t disagree. That’s a great answer. We’re a great foursome. Never really aligned altogether, but we did great work. We’re still doing great work. We’re all doing great work.”

On how the door is always open for Mercedes Moné to return to WWE:

“Well, we’re not all here, and you know, the door is always open, I think, for Sasha. So I think that this is one of those things that you can always go back to at any time, and it’ll always be fantastic.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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