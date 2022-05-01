Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey “Needs To Step Up” To Her Level

During an interview with SecondsOut’s Lissy Almeida, Becky Lynch commented on a possible WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey in the future:

“I mean, sure [Rousey is welcome in the main event], but now it’s different. We’re in a different position than we were in 2019. I don’t need to step up to her anymore. She needs to step up to my level. So come on, just bring it, Ronnie… to coin a phrase from my good friend DJ [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson].”

Rousey also commented on possibly working with MMA fighter Conor McGregor in WWE:

“Okay, so is it me and Conor? Me and Conor versus… who are we facing? Anybody, we want? Oh, all right, I’m down for that. Well, hell, I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time.”