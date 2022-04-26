Becky Lynch Shoots On The AEW Women’s Division

During an appearance on the Featured Cut Of The Day podcast, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the AEW women’s division:

“Unfortunately I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are. They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.”

“Competition is great, and it’s great for there to be another place, and I have a very good friend in Ruby Soho over there. I would love to see her as a champion one day. I would love to see her getting the spotlight that she deserves. Competition is always great, but over here we are on another level right now, man, we are on another level.”