Becky Lynch Teases An NXT Star Challenging Her

While appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Becky Lynch commented on retaining the RAW women’s title at Wrestlemania 36:

“They’re gonna have to pry this out of my cold dead arms.,” Lynch said. “I don’t know, I’m not looking to give this up for anything. I have worked my entire life for this. This is all I’ve dreamed of. I plan on holding it until the wheels fall off.”

“Whoever wants to come at me, they know where to find me. They know that I’m there on Raw every single Monday. I don’t miss any time, I don’t take time off, I don’t get hurt. I’m sturdy. Now there’s a wealth of talent coming up from NXT. There’s an after Wrestlemania, that’s always exciting to see who is going to join the main roster, who is going to step up to the challenge.”

