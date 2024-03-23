Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Cody Rhodes And The Rock Filmed For Future Documentary

When WWE releases “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes – Part 2” on Peacock, fans will be in for a treat.

The first documentary was released last July. It included behind-the-scenes footage from his WWE return last year at WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The project was well-received at the time, and Rhodes stated in interviews that he wanted to do a second part that would conclude with him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The first night of WrestleMania 40 will feature The Rock vs. Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with Rhodes vs. Reigns vying for the title on night two.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked in a Q&A session about an update on Part 2 of the documentary.

Sapp stated, “Oh, they’ve been actively filming it for months, including backstage, when he passed off the match to The Rock.”

He is referring to the moment on SmackDown when Rhodes stepped aside and allowed The Rock to take his place and perform the dream match with Reigns before changing his mind, turning heel, and aligning with Reigns due to fan backlash.