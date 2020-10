HeelByNature.com obtained behind-the-scenes video footage of the WWE Thunderdome production room from the Sportel Awards. In the room near the monitors, there are print-outs of banned images including logos from promotions such as AEW and Impact Wrestling. There are also images of numerous former WWE stars such as Chris Benoit, Ryback, and Enzo Amore.





WWE Thunderdome Virtual Fans from SPORTEL Awards on Vimeo.