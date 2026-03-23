Bella Twins Address Social Media Criticism Of “Bella Army” Fanbase

The The Bella Twins have responded after a social media user labeled their fanbase, the Bella Army, as “the most toxic fan base” in WWE.

In a post via Twitter/X, user @TitoSanTanaChez made the claim, prompting a direct reply from the official Bella Twins account, which defended their supporters and pushed back on the criticism.

“lol always the evil ones trying to make the light workers look ‘toxic’ If you truly took a second from your hateful headspace you would realize how beautiful the Bella Army is, how much these people are there for each other, especially against bullies worldwide. Why we are one of the biggest and greatest fandoms…. Ever. Because we spread love, light and truth. Many prayers to you my friend. 🙏🏼✨🤍 PS Leave my Bella Army alone. 💋🫶🏼”

The response highlights the strong bond between the Bellas and their fanbase, which has remained active and vocal across social media platforms even after their full-time in-ring careers came to an end.