Beth Phoenix Comments On The ‘Experimenting’ Going On With WWE NXT 2.0

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE NXT announcer Beth Phoenix talked about brand’s 2.0 revamp and how the new characters are progressing:

“(Tony D’Angelo) knows the character and it resonates with the audience. I don’t want to say it’s a simple character because it’s not, there’s a million layers to it, but it’s a familiar character. Other characters in WWE have brought some of those flavors, and he’s pulling from other inspirations and maybe TV and movie characters as well. We get it, when he hands a dead fish with Dexter Lumis’ name pinned to it, we know what that means. He’s speaking the language of the audience and when you do that, the audience instantly attaches because they’re like ‘Oh no, who’s he going to whack next?’ Their minds start spinning and they start building these possibilities. We want to engage people, we don’t want to leave them confused, we want to ask them questions like cliff-hangers like ‘what’s next?’”

“They’ve all got that character inside and a lot of them are very young and also just getting reps too. In those reps, and experimenting, and trying new things, and taking the cuffs off, and throwing spaghetti at the wall and crossing your fingers sometimes you strike gold. The Creed Brothers, I love those guys. They put it all out there and I buy what they are selling, they know who they are, they’re a tight package.”

“Diamond Mine as a group, I think is fabulous. I wish you guys could see in the commercial breaks how (Malcolm) Bivens gets the audience so worked up, he’s fantastic at what he does. It’s such a great dynamic in there, and that’s what we’re trying to do in NXT is build these groups with these wonderful interactions.”