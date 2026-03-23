Beyond Wrestling Life And Limb Results – March 22, 2026

On Sunday, March 22nd, Beyond Wrestling returned to Somerville, MA, for its big event, “Life And Limb.” The event streamed live on IWTV.

The main event of the show saw Krule put the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line in a No Disqualification match against BRG.

We also saw Bang & Matthews put their IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships on the line against Ichiban & Brando Lee, Jonathan Gresham go one-on-one with Mercedes Martinez, Eye Black Jack team up with Marcus Mathers to face off with DJ Powers & Charles Mason, Tyree Taylor face off with Bobby Casale, Tracy Williams square off with Joseph Alexander, Big Business meet Rickey Shane Page, Erik Chacha, and Kennedi Copeland in a six-person tag match, and Brad Hollister go one-on-one with Oxx Adams to kick off the main card. Check out the full results down below.