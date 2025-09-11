Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open #193 Results – September 11, 2025

By
Ethan Black
-

Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open #193 Results – September 11, 2025

Jake Gray defeated Julius Draeger (5:23) (Pre Show)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Eye Black Jack (3) defeated Love Doug (0) (5:36)

Brando Lee defeated Sean Vegan Kegan (6:14)

Block D Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Joe Ocasio (3) defeated Joseph Alexander (0) (5:47)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Mani Ariez (3) defeated Jermaine Marbury (0) (5:57)

Discovery Gauntlet Match
Christian Darling defeated Riley O’Neil (8:05)

Block C Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Pedro Dones (3) defeated Sammy Diaz (0) (10:30)

Ryan Clancy defeated Steven Stetson via DQ (15:26)

Standings After Night 1

Block A

1st Place- Eye Black Jack (3 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Brain Morris (0 Points) (0-0) & Love Doug (0 Points) (0-1)

Block B

1st Place- Mani Ariez (3 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Jermaine Marbury (0 Points) (0-1) & Steven Stetson (0 Points) (0-1)

Block C

1st Place- Pedro Drones (3 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Sammy Diaz (0 Points) (0-1) & DJ Powers (0 Points) (0-0)

Block D

1st Place- Joe Ocasio (3 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Joseph Alexander (0 Points) (0-1) & TJ Crawford (0 Points) (0-1)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR