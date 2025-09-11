Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open #193 Results – September 11, 2025
Jake Gray defeated Julius Draeger (5:23) (Pre Show)
Block A Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Eye Black Jack (3) defeated Love Doug (0) (5:36)
Brando Lee defeated Sean Vegan Kegan (6:14)
Block D Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Joe Ocasio (3) defeated Joseph Alexander (0) (5:47)
Block B Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Mani Ariez (3) defeated Jermaine Marbury (0) (5:57)
Discovery Gauntlet Match
Christian Darling defeated Riley O’Neil (8:05)
Block C Match Of The 2025 Jumbo Grand Prix
Pedro Dones (3) defeated Sammy Diaz (0) (10:30)
Ryan Clancy defeated Steven Stetson via DQ (15:26)
Standings After Night 1
Block A
1st Place- Eye Black Jack (3 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Brain Morris (0 Points) (0-0) & Love Doug (0 Points) (0-1)
Block B
1st Place- Mani Ariez (3 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Jermaine Marbury (0 Points) (0-1) & Steven Stetson (0 Points) (0-1)
Block C
1st Place- Pedro Drones (3 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Sammy Diaz (0 Points) (0-1) & DJ Powers (0 Points) (0-0)
Block D
1st Place- Joe Ocasio (3 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Joseph Alexander (0 Points) (0-1) & TJ Crawford (0 Points) (0-1)