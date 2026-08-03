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Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open RI #61 Results – August 3, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Beyond Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open RI #61 Results – August 3, 2026

Anthony Vecchio defeated Kuro via Double Underhook Twisting Suplex (5:22) (Pre Show)

Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles Match
The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & Brian Morris) (c) defeated Ichicinco (Ichiban & Sammy Diaz) via Northern Lariat on Diaz (13:07) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Bobby Casale defeated Devin Reno via Roll Up (12:52)

Dustin Waller defeated Ricky Sosa via Mamba Splash (10:34)

Wrestling Open Title Match
Bear Bronson (c) defeated Oxx Adams via Choke Bomb (12:01) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Women’s Title Street Fight
Kylie Alexa (c) defeated Liviyah via Piledriver (21:21) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

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