Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open RI #61 Results – August 3, 2026
Anthony Vecchio defeated Kuro via Double Underhook Twisting Suplex (5:22) (Pre Show)
Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles Match
The Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & Brian Morris) (c) defeated Ichicinco (Ichiban & Sammy Diaz) via Northern Lariat on Diaz (13:07) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)
Bobby Casale defeated Devin Reno via Roll Up (12:52)
Dustin Waller defeated Ricky Sosa via Mamba Splash (10:34)
Wrestling Open Title Match
Bear Bronson (c) defeated Oxx Adams via Choke Bomb (12:01) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)
Women’s Title Street Fight
Kylie Alexa (c) defeated Liviyah via Piledriver (21:21) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)