Bianca Belair Comments On Potential UFC Crossover: “Never Say Never”

WWE star Bianca Belair discussed various topics, including her potential fight in the UFC, during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Belair said, “I respect that sport as well so much. I think we’ve seen crossover before with UFC fighters coming over into WWE.”

She continued, “We’ve seen Punk before going over to UFC. I think I’m very happy and comfortable being in WWE. If I ever did that, I would train extremely hard. I know it’s not something that you can just walk into and think that you’re gonna be successful.”

Belair added, “I mean, I learned to never say never, but I know my mom would be very scared if I ever did that.”

You can check out Belair’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

