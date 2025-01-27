Bianca Belair Extends Royal Rumble Invite To Basketball Star Caitlin Clark

Over the past year, Caitlin Clark has become a standout name in women’s basketball, gaining significant attention for her performances. Her meteoric rise has even caught the eye of WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, who extended an invitation for Clark to participate in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Belair initially issued the invitation during an interview around the time WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp. announced the 2025 Royal Rumble would take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1st. In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast with Tim Battle, Belair renewed the invite, expressing excitement about the possibility of a crossover moment.

“I’m always like, WWE, we’ve seen crossovers from other athletes, from different influencers, and I’m waiting for that female crossover to happen,” Belair said. “Caitlin Clark, she’s doing big things, WNBA, they’re doing big things, women over there, she’s a GOAT over there, women are doing big things over in WWE, so why not invite the GOAT over to WWE, where women are doing big things over here? I wanted to invite Caitlin Clark, like, ‘Come over to WWE, come join the Royal Rumble.’”

Belair continued, highlighting the unique appeal of the Royal Rumble match. “That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know who can show up. The possibilities are endless when it comes to Royal Rumble, so I’m like, ‘Caitlin Clark, come on over. You can bring Angel Reese with you too. She might throw some bows, and she might be the last one standing.’ The women are doing big things in WWE, the women are doing big things in WNBA, so why not let both of the worlds collide, let both of the worlds meet?”

Belair’s comments reflect WWE’s openness to high-profile crossover moments and underline the company’s commitment to showcasing powerful women from various sports and entertainment industries. With the Royal Rumble just days away, fans are left to wonder if this dream moment could become a reality.



