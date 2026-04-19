Bianca Belair Reveals Pregnancy In WWE WrestleMania 42 Surprise

Bianca Belair delivered one of the most emotional moments of WrestleMania 42 Night One with a surprise appearance and a life-changing announcement.

Following John Cena’s announcement of the official attendance, Belair made her way to the ring and told the crowd that WrestleMania wouldn’t be complete without a few surprises. She then revealed that she and her husband, Montez Ford, are expecting their first child.

“The EST is having a baby,” Belair announced to the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The announcement was met with a huge reaction from fans in attendance, adding a heartfelt moment to the night’s festivities.

Belair has been away from in-ring competition since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a serious finger injury that resulted in multiple breaks in her left hand. One of the fingers required extended recovery due to limited mobility, keeping her out of action for an extended period.

While she has remained visible through non-wrestling roles — including a guest referee appearance at WWE Evolution — Belair has yet to make her in-ring return. Reports in recent weeks indicated she had resumed light training, though her return timeline remained uncertain.

WrestleMania 42 provided the perfect stage for Belair to share her personal news, marking a new chapter in her life outside the ring.

Ford, who competes as part of The Street Profits, will also be stepping into a new role as a first-time father.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates.