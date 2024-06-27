Bianca Belair Wants To See WNBA Star Caitlin Clark In The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE star Bianca Belair recently spoke with ComicBook Nation on a number of topics including how she loves what’s happening with the WNBA and how women are getting more spotlight and more attention, something that they have already been doing as well as how she would want to see WNBA star Caitlin Clark in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

Belair said, “Everybody is already asking that. Even before the press conference, they’re bringing up Caitlin Clark. I love what’s happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I’ve always said that we don’t need to do anything different, we just need opportunities and media coverage. The WNBA is doing that. WWE, we’ve done a lot of unprecedented things where it comes to women. Whether it’s women main eventing WrestleMania, main eventing on a weekly basis on Raw, SmackDown, or PLEs. It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. Caitlin Clark if you’re watching, come on and join. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know what’s going to happen. It could be the past, present, future, or just someone you don’t expect. You might see Caitlin Clark 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.