Big Bill Recalls His Struggles With Alcoholism After Getting Fired By WWE

AEW star Big Bill appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a number of topics, including his struggles with alcoholism and hitting rock bottom after he was let go by WWE.

Bill said, “So I got fired, had money in the bank, and a roof over my head. Nothing fiscally to really worry about, and nothing but free time. I was a full-blown alcoholic at that time…I was drinking sun up to sun down every day. And then I went to that show in Philadelphia, House of Hardcore and I cut off my drinking earlier in the day because I don’t want to wrestle while having a ton of alcohol in my system and that was a huge mistake, because within a few hours, I had a seizure from alcohol withdrawal…I had that seizure and then I was like, I need to get myself together.”

