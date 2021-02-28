Big Cass Returns To The Ring At Indy Event (Video)

Former WWE star Big Cass made a surprise return to the ring during Saturday night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, GA. Cass had taken a hiatus from wrestling since the summer of 2019.

The event, which was recorded for the Impact Plus streaming service, saw Cass team up with Hernandez and there was also a reunion between Cass and Real1 aka Enzo Amore.

