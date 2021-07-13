Big E Explains Why New Day Didn’t Break Up Despite Ideas Being Pitched

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Big E talked about why the New Day faction didn’t break up:

“I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that’s where people were like ‘ehhh, I don’t know if we should because they really don’t want it. I can’t really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do – you know exactly who I’m talking about – he directly told us ‘hey, this is the idea’ and we said, we’re not feeling it. This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier [than that] as well.”

“If we’d done it, we would have missed out on so many great moments. I still think that doing it now or soon, there are great moments to come and we have a lot more to offer.”

“I think we still have so much to offer as a group and I just like telling stories in a different way. I get our business is a business of conflict, but I think the story of brotherhood and three guys who genuinely want the best for each other is different and unique. I think there’s a lot of things we could do; we haven’t even really teased any tension. We haven’t done a friendly rivalry. There’s things we could do to tow that line.”