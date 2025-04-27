Big E Hopes SmackDown TLC Match Leads To Bigger Things For All Six Stars

Fans are still buzzing about the WWE Tag Team Title TLC Match that headlined Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

In the main event, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) successfully defended their titles against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a high-octane showdown.

The match received widespread acclaim, and Big E added his voice to the praise. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion wrote:

“Had to rewatch the TLC Tag Match from SmackDown this morning. Take a bow, gentlemen. We got a top tier, Mania caliber match. All 6 men should be immensely proud of their work. Hope this catapults them all to bigger opportunities.”

The match has been praised as one of the standout tag team bouts of the year and further showcased the depth of WWE’s current tag team division.

