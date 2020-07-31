Big E Reveals He Spoke To Vince McMahon About George Floyd’s Death, More

Big E. commented on the death of George Floyd, discussing it with Vince McMahon, and more, during a recent interview with Yahoo Sports. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On feeling the need to do something following George Floyd’s death and talking to Vince McMahon about it: “When Kofi and I got to the Performance Center that day, we felt like we had to do something. We went and had a conversation with our boss, Vince McMahon, and he was completely on board. We felt like that even if it was just a five-second gesture, it was important to let people know that the things that affected them, we were feeling too. We’re not above this because we’re on TV or because we make money, we’re still people. I was born Black, I will die Black, I have lived my life as Black American much longer than I will ever be a WWE wrestler.”

On how much Floyd’s death impacted him: “Right after George Floyd passed, we had lengthy conversations, the three of us in our text group. I can’t think of anything that hit me so much in my lifetime. I think a lot of it had to do with the pandemic and the fact that we had all of this time to think. There were very few distractions. It was something I kept thinking about day and night. It really weighed on me. I felt that even though I didn’t know how to change the structure or end systemic racism, I wanted to do something with my anger and frustration, I wanted to do something positive and we were all on the same page with that.”

On how progress will take time: “This is not something that will be resolved by next week. This is something that is going to take work over months and years and honestly over a lifetime in many ways. I just want us to be a part of continuing conversations, having uncomfortable conversations. I think too often we have shied away from talking about race, talking about police brutality and systemic racism because it can be so uncomfortable and awkward.”