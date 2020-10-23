Big E Reveals Which Superstars He Wanted To Have Join The New Day

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Big E talked about wanting to add other people to the New Day faction:

“Thinking back to 2014, we always thought we would be a group that would add more members. I remember thinking Alicia Fox being someone we wanted to add because at the time she was doing stuff with the tantrums. Her and [Damian] Sandow we thought would be a great addition. That was the idea; a group that would recruit. It would have been a lot of fun and I wish we got that incarnation of New Day. As grateful as I am that it went the way it did, I’m also kind of intrigued to see what it would have been like for us to have gone that militant route to see what we could have done. We shot so much stuff in pre-tapes and all the ideas we put together, I thought we had something really special and I was excited about that. Obviously, I think it worked out the best for what we did because I don’t think we would have been able to stay together for six years as a militant group.”

