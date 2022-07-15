Big E Shares Gym Selfies with Dan Spivey

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This week, Big E posted a selfie on Twitter with the legendary Dan Spivey.

Big E remarked that he frequently runs by the former Waylon Mercy at his neighborhood gym, but he never had the confidence to ask for a photo.

“I bump into Dan Spivey all the time at the gym. Always makes me smile. Finally worked up the courage to ask for a pic,” Big E wrote.

Spivey had stints with the WWE, JCP, WCW, AJPW, and other companies until being forced to retire in 1995 due to injuries.

Big E, who is currently sidelined due to a broken neck, will assist WWE in Nashville with their SummerSlam Week tryouts.

Below are pictures of Big E and Spivey:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR