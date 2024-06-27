Big Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break (7/3/2024)

The lineup for next week’s “Beach Break” edition of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

In the opening segment of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which was the “go-home show” for Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view, Buffalo’s own Daniel Garcia kicked off the show.

Garcia stood in the ring and had a promo segment with MJF before AEW International Champion Will Ospreay came out and offered him a shot at his AEW International Championship for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show.

“The Aerial Assassin” claimed he would also be putting the AEW World Championship on-the-line in the match, as he fully intends to take the title from reigning champion Swerve Strickland at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 this Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, N.Y.

