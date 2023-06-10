Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Saturday, the company confirmed the addition of Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz to the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

Additionally, a Money In The Bank qualifier pitting Matt Riddle one-on-one against Damian Priest was announced, along with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match.

