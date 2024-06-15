WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Results – June 15, 2024

The time has come for the latest international WWE premium live event.

WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland takes place today, Saturday, June 15, 2024, live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Things get started with the Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland pre-show, which streams live via the WWE Network and across WWE’s social and digital channels starting at 12/11c.

On tap for the second annual WWE Clash At The Castle PLE this afternoon at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland is an advertised five match card kicking off at 2/1c, with all five matches featuring championships on-the-line.

Damian Priest defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against hometown hero “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes puts his WWE Universal Championship on-the-line against AJ Styles in an “I Quit” match, Bayley’s WWE Women’s Championship is at stake when she meets another hometown hero in Piper Niven.

Also set for today’s highly-anticipated show is Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be up for grabs as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defend against Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler and the hometown duo of Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre, plus more.

Featured below are complete WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results from Saturday, June 15, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network from Noon EST. until 6pm EST.

WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE: SCOTLAND RESULTS (6/15/2024)

The Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland pre-show is now officially underway, as the stream is live on the WWE Network on Peacock, WWE’s YouTube channel, as well as the other WWE social and digital media channels.

A live shot of Glasgow is shown, settling inside the OVO Hydro where Michael Cole welcomes us to the pre-show for today’s premium live event in Scotland. Cole introduces his fellow pre-show panelists Big E. and Kevin Owens. They send things over to Jackie Redmond, who checks in from the backstage area.

The panelists begin running down the card for today’s big show. They send it back to Redmond for part one of her extensive sit-down interview with Drew McIntyre ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

After checking in with the panelists for their thoughts on part one of Redmond’s sit-down interview with McIntyre, they send it to Cathy Kelley, who is standing backstage live with Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy. Gable brushes off questions about Maxxine Dupri’s ankle injury and assures everyone that he’s got Alpha Academy in-line for today.

He then realizes Akira Tozawa isn’t with them, so they head off to look for him. The road to Gable vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is shown in the form of an elaborate pre-match video package.