Drew McIntyre’s Wife Undergoing Emergency Surgery

WWE star Drew McIntyre took part in the Clash at the Castle Kickoff event, where he talked about a number of topics including how his wife is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

McIntyre said, “I’ve very much got my eye on the ball. I’ve never ever been this focused in my life. I didn’t think this was possible. The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family’s heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again in Scotland. I’m back home, I couldn’t have dreamt of this moment. I’m gonna have my people there, my family there, a redo, a chance to make this right. I wasn’t gonna talk about it, but I can’t stop thinking about it, the one person who’s not gonna be there is my wife. She’s in surgery right now, emergency surgery. She told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I’m gonna bring that title home.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)