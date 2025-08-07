Backstage News On Sol Ruca’s WWE Main Roster Future

NXT standout Sol Ruca is reportedly receiving major praise from within WWE, and a call-up to the main roster may be imminent.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Sol Ruca’s impressive performances and innovative offense have caught the attention of top WWE decision-makers, including those with direct influence on Raw and SmackDown creative.

“We are told there are several people within WWE, some with direct influence on the main roster, who absolutely love Sol Ruca and think the world of her potential.”

Ruca made waves in NXT after her springboard cutter finisher, the “Sol Snatcher,” went viral, drawing attention to her elite athleticism and explosive move set. Since then, she has become a regular highlight on NXT television and built a strong connection with fans.

With her background in collegiate acrobatics and tumbling, Ruca has seamlessly translated her athletic ability into the squared circle, becoming one of WWE’s most buzzworthy young talents.

While NXT officials would reportedly like to keep Ruca on the brand longer, the internal buzz suggests her days in the developmental system may be numbered. “There is a growing sense internally that her time on the main roster is coming and that she is more than ready for the challenge… some on the main roster want her up and want her up quick.”

With WWE SummerSlam 2025 now behind us, the weeks following the event often serve as a reset point, with fresh talent being introduced on Raw and SmackDown. Sol Ruca could very well be one of the next breakout stars to make that leap.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Sol Ruca’s status and all upcoming WWE call-up news.