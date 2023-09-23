Big Matches, Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some matches and a segment for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX Friday night blue brand program, the company announced two big matches and a segment for next Friday night’s show.

On tap for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio defending his WWE United States Championship against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar.

Also scheduled is a one-on-one showdown between longtime rivals and former Four Horsewomen friends, Charlotte Flair and Bayley, as well as “The Grayson Waller Effect” with special guest Bobby Lashley.

