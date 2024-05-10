Big Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

Tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show is going to be an eventful one.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show this evening, which is scheduled to feature more King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches, some spoilers have surfaced.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that Solo Sikoa is scheduled to receive a message from “The Tribal Chief” on tonight’s show.

Additionally, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles will be the main event of the show, and Cody Rhodes’ challenger for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show will be determined. It is expected to be Logan Paul.

