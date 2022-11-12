Big Title Match To Kick Off WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

This week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening.
Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout.
Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The Usos vs. The New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships.
Check out the announcement below, and check back here at PWMania.com for a complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown report.
BREAKING: The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between The @WWEUsos and The #NewDay will KICK OFF #SmackDown!
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2022