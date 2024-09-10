Bill Goldberg’s Name Dropped During This Week’s Edition Of WWE Raw In Calgary

On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, there was an in-ring segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and Sami Zayn. To get heel heat, Gunther stated that Bret Hart was his second favorite wrestler, after Bill Goldberg. Hart has previously expressed his frustrations with Goldberg for injuring him during the 1999 WCW Starracde PPV.

Gunther declined another match against Zayn, prompting Hart to call him a coward. Gunther and Zayn got into a fight, which resulted in Gunther retreating.

"You will always be a close second to my actual favorite. And my all-time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg!" 😅😳🫢#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JadM5NkGrp — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024