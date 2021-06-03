Billy Corgan Comments On Which Released WWE Stars He Would Like In NWA

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Billy Corgan commented on which released WWE stars he would like to have join the NWA:

“Braun Strowman. If he was green in NXT, I’d be jumping all over it. There aren’t a lot of big guys who have that level of ability. How do you let a guy like that out the door? I don’t mean to be critical, I’m not making the business decision, but I don’t know how you let a guy like that go. Ruby Riott, I think has a very bright future. Lana, holy cow, how do you let her go? I’ve seen Lana in person, behind the scenes, a truly beautiful woman and marketable to the nines. She’s worked very hard, from what I’ve seen in public and behind the scenes, to really improve. I don’t know how you let her go. I don’t understand it, but I’m not making those decisions. When you look at that list, I was like, ‘this is wild,’ especially when things are heating up between AEW and WWE, at least in the public’s mind. Maybe WWE doesn’t feel that way. To dump key talents like that at this time seems like an odd decision.”

