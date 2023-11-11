Billy Corgan Talks About Nick Aldis Ending Up In WWE

NWA President Billy Corgan recently appeared on an episode of Drew Garbo Live, where he talked about a number of topics including how Nick Aldis left NWA under a cloud and how he is happy Aldis ended up at a higher level in WWE.

Corgan said, “In that particular case, he left under kind of a cloud, so it’s hard for me to feel as happy as I would like to because, with any situation where you part ways with somebody who is not completely happy, and then goes out and talks about not being happy, it’s hard to kind of root for them. That said, very talented guy, and I’m not surprised he’s landed at a higher level and I can only wish him the best.”

